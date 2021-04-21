SYM FINANCIAL Corp Takes $353,000 Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000. Corteva makes up approximately 0.2% of SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva during the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 2.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Corteva by 1.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,966,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,077,000 after acquiring an additional 53,204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.76.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $46.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.38 and a twelve month high of $48.48. The stock has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.70 and its 200 day moving average is $40.74.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

