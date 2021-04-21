Swap Market Capitalization Hits $670,369.70 (XWP)

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 21st. In the last seven days, Swap has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Swap has a market cap of $670,369.70 and approximately $1,478.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0516 or 0.00000094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.02 or 0.00061873 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.34 or 0.00278907 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004358 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $561.92 or 0.01022092 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00025176 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,022.43 or 1.00081396 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $350.62 or 0.00637750 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Swap’s total supply is 12,982,020 coins. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Swap is swap.fyi . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

