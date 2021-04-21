Susquehanna Reiterates Neutral Rating for Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX)

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at Susquehanna in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $53.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KNX. KCG upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Knight Equity raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.70.

KNX opened at $49.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12 month low of $34.58 and a 12 month high of $50.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.26 and a 200 day moving average of $42.98.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 49,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $2,482,976.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,780.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $2,450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,285 shares in the company, valued at $503,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,600 shares of company stock worth $9,882,976 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.9% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 39.8% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 708,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,095,000 after purchasing an additional 201,872 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.7% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 33.2% in the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 37,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 9,325 shares during the period. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

