Susquehanna International Group LLP Sells 27,408 Shares of Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP)

Susquehanna International Group LLP cut its stake in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) by 71.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,408 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Huttig Building Products were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HBP. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huttig Building Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Huttig Building Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huttig Building Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huttig Building Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huttig Building Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Institutional investors own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBP opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. Huttig Building Products, Inc. has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $4.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average of $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $115.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 2.53.

Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $184.60 million during the quarter. Huttig Building Products had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 1.02%.

Huttig Building Products Company Profile

Huttig Building Products, Inc engages in the domestic distribution of millwork, building materials, and wood products. It offers its services to new residential construction and in-home improvement, remodeling, and repair work. The company was founded by William H. Huttig and Charles H. Huttig in 1885 and is headquartered in St.

