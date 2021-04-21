Susquehanna International Group LLP Purchases 14,704 Shares of DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) by 266.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,219 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,704 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in DHI Group were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,333,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,400,000 after buying an additional 187,968 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of DHI Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,162,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,022,000 after purchasing an additional 136,050 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of DHI Group by 167.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,455,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 911,326 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in DHI Group by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 309,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 92,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in DHI Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 197,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHX opened at $3.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. DHI Group, Inc. has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $3.99. The company has a market cap of $164.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $33.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DHI Group, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DHI Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 11th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on DHX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DHI Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

