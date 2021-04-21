Susquehanna International Group LLP Makes New Investment in Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Venator Materials by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 85,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 20,568 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Venator Materials by 27.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 164,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 35,879 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 243,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 48,445 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 36.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 66,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,598,000. 31.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on VNTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.62.

Shares of VNTR stock opened at $4.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Venator Materials PLC has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $5.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.96.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 11.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Venator Materials PLC will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Venator Materials Profile

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, polyester fibers, polyamide fibers, catalysts, paper, and food and personal care products.

