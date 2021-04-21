Susquehanna International Group LLP Makes New Investment in StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS)

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 25,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of StealthGas by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,300,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after acquiring an additional 90,200 shares during the last quarter. Towerview LLC lifted its position in StealthGas by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 1,155,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 177,156 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in StealthGas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in StealthGas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.77% of the company’s stock.

StealthGas stock opened at $2.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. StealthGas Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $3.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.65.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $31.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.87 million. StealthGas had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 3.08%. On average, equities research analysts predict that StealthGas Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

GASS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised StealthGas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on StealthGas from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

