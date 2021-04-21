Susquehanna International Group LLP Invests $95,000 in RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT)

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 45,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.38% of RCM Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RCM Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

RCMT stock opened at $3.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.54. RCM Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $12.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $38.59 million, a PE ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.87.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The business services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.16). RCM Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.70%. Equities analysts forecast that RCM Technologies, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RCMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RCM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. B. Riley upped their target price on RCM Technologies from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

About RCM Technologies

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

