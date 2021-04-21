Susquehanna International Group LLP Invests $33,000 in MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,696 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.09% of MV Oil Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in MV Oil Trust by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 69,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,321 shares in the last quarter. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MVO opened at $4.89 on Wednesday. MV Oil Trust has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $56.24 million, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.18%.

MV Oil Trust Company Profile

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 800 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

