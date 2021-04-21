Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $80,000 Stock Position in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Susquehanna International Group LLP reduced its stake in shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) by 45.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,744 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 18,065 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Berry were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRY. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Berry during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Berry in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Berry in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRY opened at $5.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $465.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.34. Berry Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $6.69.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Berry had a positive return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $61.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that Berry Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Berry from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Berry from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

