Susquehanna Bancshares Lowers Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) to Neutral

Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LSCC. Susquehanna cut Lattice Semiconductor from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.56.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $53.17 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.96 and a 200 day moving average of $42.61. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $18.46 and a 12 month high of $58.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $107.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.33 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 11.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 23,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $952,632.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,132 shares in the company, valued at $19,067,144.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Major sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total value of $45,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,469,538.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,720 shares of company stock worth $6,541,358. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 80,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,512,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 808,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,067,000 after purchasing an additional 13,895 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,415,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,678,000 after purchasing an additional 78,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,370,000.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

