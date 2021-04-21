Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.53

Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.53 and traded as low as $9.62. Sunworks shares last traded at $9.95, with a volume of 2,056,087 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Get Sunworks alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $269.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunworks in the fourth quarter valued at $1,050,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunworks in the fourth quarter valued at $591,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunworks in the third quarter valued at $183,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sunworks by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 14,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sunworks in the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

About Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW)

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in California, Massachusetts, Nevada, Oregon, New Jersey, and Hawaii. The company also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger projects.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.