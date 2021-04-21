Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.53

Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.53 and traded as low as $9.62. Sunworks shares last traded at $9.95, with a volume of 2,056,087 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $269.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
About Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW)
Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in California, Massachusetts, Nevada, Oregon, New Jersey, and Hawaii. The company also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger projects.
