SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 137,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,054 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in SunPower were worth $3,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPWR. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in SunPower in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in SunPower by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in SunPower in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunPower during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 340.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SunPower stock opened at $25.93 on Wednesday. SunPower Co. has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $57.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.08 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.03.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $341.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.63 million. SunPower had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 256.87%. Analysts forecast that SunPower Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

SPWR has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital raised their price objective on SunPower from $16.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist raised their price target on SunPower from $31.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of SunPower in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of SunPower in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. SunPower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

In other news, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 130,000 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $4,342,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,076 shares in the company, valued at $13,629,738.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 3,832 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $128,985.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,168 shares in the company, valued at $274,934.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 320,168 shares of company stock valued at $11,054,702. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.

