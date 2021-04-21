Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 15.27% from the stock’s previous close.

SNCY has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ SNCY opened at $42.49 on Monday. Sun Country Airlines has a 1 year low of $31.02 and a 1 year high of $42.93.

In related news, Director Kerry Philipovitch purchased 2,250 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,336. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, and charter air transportation services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of February 8, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

