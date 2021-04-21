Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Sells 223 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DUK traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $100.90. 41,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,288,323. The stock has a market cap of $77.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.45. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $77.58 and a 12 month high of $101.83.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. As a group, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

