Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Has $295,000 Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 97.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,168 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

ESGU traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.09. 15,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,589. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $60.93 and a one year high of $95.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.25.

