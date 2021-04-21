Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Has $167,000 Stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 94.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,074 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 144.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,668,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,745 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,378,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,644,000 after acquiring an additional 715,912 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 147.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 413,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,562,000 after acquiring an additional 246,282 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 422.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 410,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,356,000 after acquiring an additional 331,785 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 288,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,666,000 after acquiring an additional 142,659 shares during the period.

DSI stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.61. 164,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,306. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $51.29 and a one year high of $80.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.64.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

