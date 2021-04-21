Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Has $1.36 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 518.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,550 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 73,359 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,308,000 after buying an additional 7,593 shares during the last quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,567,000. Finally, Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust now owns 43,295 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,609,000 after buying an additional 12,495 shares during the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $608.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,626,904. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $267.11 and a 52 week high of $648.57. The stock has a market cap of $378.53 billion, a PE ratio of 99.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $542.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $541.34.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.61.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

