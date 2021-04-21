Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 98.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,015 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 0.7% of Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 328.1% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 30,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 83,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter.

BATS QUAL traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $126.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 917,624 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.05.

