Stride (NYSE:LRN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Stride (NYSE:LRN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stride had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $392.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis.

LRN stock opened at $30.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.36 and a 200-day moving average of $25.99. Stride has a 12-month low of $20.39 and a 12-month high of $52.84.

LRN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Stride in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Stride currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

In other Stride news, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 24,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $796,160.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 315,405 shares in the company, valued at $10,092,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 89,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $3,138,412.68. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 315,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,073,869.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,362 shares of company stock valued at $6,645,249. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Stride

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

