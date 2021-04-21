Stride (NYSE:LRN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Stride (NYSE:LRN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stride had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $392.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis.
LRN stock opened at $30.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.36 and a 200-day moving average of $25.99. Stride has a 12-month low of $20.39 and a 12-month high of $52.84.
LRN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Stride in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Stride currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.60.
About Stride
Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.
