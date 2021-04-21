Storj Trading 18.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded up 12.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 20th. Storj has a total market capitalization of $563.21 million and $132.79 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Storj coin can currently be bought for $1.96 or 0.00003503 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Storj has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.57 or 0.00068887 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00021288 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.52 or 0.00093803 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $360.71 or 0.00644184 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00049801 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Storj Coin Profile

Storj is a coin. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 287,149,025 coins. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io . The official website for Storj is storj.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

