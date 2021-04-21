Storeum (STO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.00

Storeum (CURRENCY:STO) traded 53.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. Storeum has a total market capitalization of $4,463.58 and $7.00 worth of Storeum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Storeum has traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Storeum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Storeum

Storeum (CRYPTO:STO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2016. Storeum’s total supply is 279,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,998,364 coins. The official website for Storeum is storeum.co. Storeum’s official Twitter account is @storeum.

According to CryptoCompare, “Save The Ocean is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake hybrid cryptocurrency that uses the popular x11 hashing algorithm. The STO cryptocurrency was designed to create and fund a movement to raise awareness regarding the degradation of the oceans through a carefully designed roadmap. “

Storeum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storeum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storeum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storeum using one of the exchanges listed above.

