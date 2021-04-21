Steven H. Rusing Sells 1,600 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Stock

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $63,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,943,996.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:TPX traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.43. 136,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,148,396. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $40.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.73 and a 200 day moving average of $29.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.15. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 106.94% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.37 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is presently 28.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TPX. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Tempur Sealy International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 23.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

