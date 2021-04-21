State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Receives $82.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.07.

Several research analysts recently commented on STT shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 18th.

Shares of STT traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.35. The stock had a trading volume of 74,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,907,560. State Street has a 1 year low of $51.21 and a 1 year high of $87.89. The firm has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.27 and its 200 day moving average is $73.72.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that State Street will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

In related news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $806,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,480.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $27,232.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,976.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,898 shares of company stock valued at $873,183 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 187.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,499,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,109,000 after purchasing an additional 977,592 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,186,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,344,000 after purchasing an additional 533,695 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 325,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,682,000 after purchasing an additional 25,168 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in State Street by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 325,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,735,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter worth $257,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

