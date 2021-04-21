State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,940 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Badger Meter by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

BMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Badger Meter in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.40.

Shares of Badger Meter stock opened at $90.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.04. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.49 and a 12 month high of $111.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 54.23 and a beta of 0.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $117.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is 44.72%.

In other Badger Meter news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,950 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $205,159.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,545.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gail A. Lione sold 8,666 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $913,829.70. Insiders sold a total of 13,979 shares of company stock worth $1,476,039 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

