State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,380 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 13.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,242 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Installed Building Products presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

Shares of IBP opened at $128.15 on Wednesday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.80 and a twelve month high of $133.23. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.23.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The business had revenue of $441.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.46 million. Analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

