State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 4.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Lincoln National by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,833,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,469,000 after purchasing an additional 21,150 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,787,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,862,000 after buying an additional 85,943 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,634,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,559,000 after buying an additional 198,350 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth $111,993,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,919,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,586,000 after buying an additional 256,549 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LNC shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.31.

In other news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $416,981.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,216 shares in the company, valued at $799,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LNC opened at $62.40 on Wednesday. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $26.97 and a 52 week high of $67.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.29.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.31%.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

