State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LW. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 66.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter valued at $868,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 12,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 81,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after purchasing an additional 27,685 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $5,452,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

LW stock opened at $79.16 on Wednesday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.10. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.06). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $895.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 37.60%.

LW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.20.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.