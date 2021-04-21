Starname (IOV) Price Down 0.3% This Week

Starname (CURRENCY:IOV) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. During the last week, Starname has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. Starname has a market capitalization of $5.23 million and approximately $300,992.00 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Starname coin can currently be bought for about $0.0546 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.41 or 0.00068060 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00020748 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.81 or 0.00094264 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $370.84 or 0.00674660 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00048894 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,003.38 or 0.07283230 BTC.

About Starname

Starname is a coin. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. Starname’s total supply is 130,520,249 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. The official message board for Starname is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values . Starname’s official website is starname.me . Starname’s official Twitter account is @iov_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A starname is the user's universal username for the blockchain world. It enables users to receive crypto-currencies or to log in to blockchain applications in a seamless way. “

Starname Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starname should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Starname using one of the exchanges listed above.

