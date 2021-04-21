SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SSE PLC is engaged in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The Company also stores and distributes natural gas and provides other energy-related services. It operates a telecommunications network that offers bandwidth and capacity to companies, public sector organizations, Internet service providers, and others. SSE PLC, formerly known as Scottish and Southern Energy plc, is based in Perth, the United Kingdom. “

Get SSE alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Investec upgraded SSE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of SSE in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SSE has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of SSEZY opened at $20.76 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.27. The company has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. SSE has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $21.99.

SSE Company Profile

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SSE (SSEZY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.