SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) Short Interest Up 31.1% in March

SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 877,600 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the March 15th total of 669,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 998,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SRAX. Dawson James began coverage on SRAX in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on SRAX in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered SRAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on SRAX from $4.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Get SRAX alerts:

Shares of SRAX opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. SRAX has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $7.20.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRAX. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of SRAX by 636.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 138,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 119,639 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SRAX during the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SRAX in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SRAX by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

About SRAX

SRAX, Inc, a digital marketing and data technology company, provides tools to reach consumers with marketing and advertising communication in the United States. The company's machine learning technology analyzes marketing data to identify core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for SRAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.