SQZ Biotechnologies’ Lock-Up Period Will End on April 28th (NYSE:SQZ)

SQZ Biotechnologies’ (NYSE:SQZ) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, April 28th. SQZ Biotechnologies had issued 4,411,765 shares in its public offering on October 30th. The total size of the offering was $70,588,240 based on an initial share price of $16.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

SQZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SQZ Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on SQZ Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SQZ Biotechnologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Shares of SQZ stock opened at $12.31 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.79. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $11.53 and a 1-year high of $36.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth $436,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth about $6,099,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $418,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company Profile

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. The company's lead product candidate, SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

