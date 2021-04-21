Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 3,596 Shares of FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in shares of FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,596 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.20% of FedNat worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of FedNat by 1,037.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 41,709 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in FedNat by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,062,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,290,000 after buying an additional 14,001 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FedNat by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 24,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 11,089 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in FedNat by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 852,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,046,000 after buying an additional 46,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in FedNat during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FNHC. Piper Sandler began coverage on FedNat in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FedNat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of FedNat stock opened at $4.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. FedNat Holding has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $13.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.90.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.65) by $0.69. FedNat had a negative return on equity of 23.37% and a negative net margin of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $76.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.89 million. As a group, analysts predict that FedNat Holding will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

