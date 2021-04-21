Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 11,425 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its position in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 75.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,648 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,425 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in eXp World were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,888,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,188,000 after purchasing an additional 155,058 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in eXp World by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,370,000 after buying an additional 97,444 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in eXp World by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 216,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,748,000 after buying an additional 60,370 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in eXp World in the 4th quarter valued at $9,952,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in eXp World by 194.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 148,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after buying an additional 98,007 shares in the last quarter. 19.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other eXp World news, CEO Jason Gesing sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $3,042,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,157,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,003,883.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total value of $1,719,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 427,500 shares of company stock valued at $24,050,950 in the last quarter. 40.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EXPI stock opened at $32.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.07 and a beta of 3.35. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.16 and a 200-day moving average of $41.91.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $609.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.27 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on eXp World from $26.50 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, William Blair lowered eXp World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, Puerto Rico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

