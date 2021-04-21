Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Stake in Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) by 72.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 42,917 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Capstone Turbine were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Capstone Turbine by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Capstone Turbine by 4,433.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Capstone Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Capstone Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Capstone Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors own 11.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CPST opened at $7.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.31. Capstone Turbine Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $15.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.45.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Capstone Turbine had a negative return on equity of 149.82% and a negative net margin of 30.83%. The business had revenue of $20.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capstone Turbine Co. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CPST shares. Northcoast Research began coverage on Capstone Turbine in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Capstone Turbine from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Noble Financial began coverage on Capstone Turbine in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Capstone Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.95.

Capstone Turbine Company Profile

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

