Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $169,000 Investment in Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Trident Acquisitions as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDAC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Trident Acquisitions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in Trident Acquisitions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Trident Acquisitions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $619,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trident Acquisitions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 47.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TDAC opened at $11.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.14 million, a PE ratio of -103.40 and a beta of 0.07. Trident Acquisitions Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $16.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.19.

Trident Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses primarily in the oil and gas or other natural resource sector.

