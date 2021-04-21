Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $164,000 in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,831,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,691,000 after acquiring an additional 429,739 shares during the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The Manitowoc by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,936,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,772,000 after buying an additional 109,454 shares during the period. Towle & Co. increased its stake in The Manitowoc by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,670,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,230,000 after buying an additional 223,908 shares during the period. Lodge Hill Capital LLC increased its stake in The Manitowoc by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 455,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,056,000 after buying an additional 88,660 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in The Manitowoc by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 397,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Get The Manitowoc alerts:

Shares of NYSE MTW opened at $20.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $701.06 million, a PE ratio of -59.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.23.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $430.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.82 million. The Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

MTW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of The Manitowoc from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of The Manitowoc in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of The Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Manitowoc from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

About The Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.