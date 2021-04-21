Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $151,000 in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 166.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Amalgamated Financial in the third quarter valued at $33,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Amalgamated Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Amalgamated Financial in the first quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 1,003.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 8,018 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Keith Mestrich sold 6,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $121,307.60. Also, VP Sam D. Brown sold 1,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $32,065.25.

AMAL stock opened at $16.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.68. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $20.22. The company has a market cap of $498.15 million, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.89.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $55.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.55 million. Equities analysts predict that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is 21.48%.

AMAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.50 target price (down from $18.50) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Amalgamated Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amalgamated Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Amalgamated Financial from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services. The company offers commercial and consumer deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

