Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.16% of Reading International worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Reading International in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. 41.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $29,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 753,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,593,782.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ellen M. Cotter sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total value of $76,440.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 148,000 shares of company stock valued at $961,400. 25.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Reading International stock opened at $5.97 on Wednesday. Reading International, Inc. has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.20. The company has a market cap of $130.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.03.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.01. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 42.01% and a negative net margin of 57.16%.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

