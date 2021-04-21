Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Stock Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 93.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,172 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 496,945 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 146,571 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 79,906 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Antero Resources by 11.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,123 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 8,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $9.02 on Wednesday. Antero Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $10.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average of $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 4.57.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 58.04%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Research analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 168,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $1,644,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 148,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,451,289.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Truist boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James raised Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.08.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

