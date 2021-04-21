Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 51,664 Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) by 190.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,664 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 10.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,266,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,965,000 after acquiring an additional 115,820 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 124.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 242,612 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 216.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 6,445 shares during the last quarter. Iron Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kevin M. Connor sold 36,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $490,587.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,659.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 33,317,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $534,740,177.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,172,784 shares of company stock valued at $590,024,146. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wedbush upped their target price on AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Loop Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

NYSE AMC opened at $9.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.48. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $20.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.70.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($3.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.80) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $162.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -16.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

