Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires New Position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.08% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,836,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,305,000 after purchasing an additional 93,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,323,000 after purchasing an additional 128,850 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 986.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 164,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 148,900 shares during the period. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. 51.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MIST shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Milestone Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of MIST stock opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.87. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $11.40. The company has a market cap of $155.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 4.20.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.28. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Profile

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes etripamil for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. It is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as for the treatment of atrial fibrillation, angina, and other cardiovascular indications.

