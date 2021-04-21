Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock Position Raised by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,149 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Square makes up about 1.0% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $4,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SQ. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its stake in Square by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Square by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Square by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Square by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in Square by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Square stock opened at $243.30 on Wednesday. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.86 and a 52 week high of $283.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 389.69, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.63.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Square news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.81, for a total transaction of $22,281,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total transaction of $200,294.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,555,550.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 962,260 shares of company stock valued at $226,010,536 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Square from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Square from $257.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Square currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.05.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

