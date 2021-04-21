Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC trimmed its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,163 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in Square by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Square during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Square in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded up $1.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $246.89. 77,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,846,972. The company has a market capitalization of $112.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 389.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.86 and a 1-year high of $283.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.63.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.25, for a total value of $25,925,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 16,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total transaction of $4,104,066.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,165,190.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 962,260 shares of company stock worth $226,010,536. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SQ. Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Square from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Square in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.05.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.