SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Director Sells $117,662.72 in Stock

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Director Stephen P. Squinto sold 1,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $117,662.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ SWTX opened at $67.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.02 and a beta of 0.92. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.86 and a 52-week high of $96.48.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on SWTX shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $101.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWTX. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

