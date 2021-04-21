Spire (NYSE:SR) Price Target Increased to $78.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $78.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Spire in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Spire from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Spire from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Spire from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Spire currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.70.

SR stock opened at $77.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.71 and a 200-day moving average of $64.98. Spire has a 12-month low of $50.58 and a 12-month high of $77.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.07, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $512.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.36 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.76%. Spire’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spire will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Spire’s payout ratio is 69.15%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spire by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,943,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $380,653,000 after purchasing an additional 169,386 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Spire by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 774,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,584,000 after buying an additional 90,024 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Spire in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,089,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 474,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,366,000 after acquiring an additional 12,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Spire by 364.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 440,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,221,000 after purchasing an additional 345,802 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

