Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Hits New 52-Week High at $171.04

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $171.04 and last traded at $171.04, with a volume of 106 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $165.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Spirax-Sarco Engineering currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.60 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.60.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc provides industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical thermal energy solutions and niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. It operates its business through the following segments: Steam Specialties, Electric Thermal Solutions and Watson-Marlow.

