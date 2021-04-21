SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL) Stake Decreased by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,997 shares during the period. SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF accounts for about 1.1% of PDS Planning Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF were worth $3,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GAL traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.83. 6,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,763. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.54. SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $33.60 and a 1-year high of $45.37.

