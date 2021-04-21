SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Shares Sold by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc lowered its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 37.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,760 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RWO. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000.

Shares of RWO stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $49.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,099. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.36. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $49.67.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

