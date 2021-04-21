Southwestern Energy to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Southwestern Energy in a report issued on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.17. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 127.97%. The company had revenue of $779.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.05 million.

SWN has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. US Capital Advisors raised Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.13.

Shares of SWN opened at $3.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $4.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.53.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 255,533 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 56,729 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 264,637 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,356 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 5,244 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 15,502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5,343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Further Reading: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.